Analyzing Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Surrozen has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33 Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Surrozen and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Curis has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 678.21%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Surrozen.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -54.93% -46.83% Curis -501.08% -103.76% -45.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and Curis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 2.00 -$36.00 million ($1.29) -0.64 Curis $10.16 million 7.33 -$56.67 million ($0.55) -1.40

Surrozen has higher revenue and earnings than Curis. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrozen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcoholic hepatitis and asialoglycoprotein receptor 1; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease, Frizzled, and LRP receptors. The company also develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-clinical development candidate, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

