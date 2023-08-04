Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AQST
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aquestive Therapeutics
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.