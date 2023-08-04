Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

