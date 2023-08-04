ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
