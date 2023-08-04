ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.