Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives $126.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.71.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARW

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.