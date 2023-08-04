Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.