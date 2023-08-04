Bank of America Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $114.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.60% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,617 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after buying an additional 486,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

