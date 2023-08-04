Bank of America Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $49.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $87,982,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $2,534,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

