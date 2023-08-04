BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $27.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

BKU opened at $29.28 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BankUnited by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,519,000 after buying an additional 227,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

