Barclays Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $325.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $273.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $498.43.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

CHTR stock opened at $422.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.04. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $484.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.