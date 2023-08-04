Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BASFY

Basf Price Performance

Basf Company Profile

BASFY opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.