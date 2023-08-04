Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BSFFF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Basic-Fit from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Basic-Fit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basic-Fit presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSFFF

Basic-Fit Price Performance

Basic-Fit Company Profile

OTCMKTS BSFFF opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

(Get Free Report)

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.