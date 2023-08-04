Berenberg Bank Raises HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 820

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.53) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.35) to GBX 630 ($8.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC to an outperform rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.80) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($11.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.95) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 776.69 ($9.97).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 639.20 ($8.21) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 618.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 600.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,953.49%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($246,208.76). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

