BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $21.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.58.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $16.53 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.