Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,265.00 at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $2,950.00 to $3,265.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,883.85.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,839.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,736.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,611.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,017.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 53.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 35.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,459,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 863.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

