Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $164.20

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in FirstService by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in FirstService by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 336,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,014,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $153.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.71. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

