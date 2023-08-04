Brokerages Set Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) PT at $10.00

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $297.93 million, a PE ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.97.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 308,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

