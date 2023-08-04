Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $20.67

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.01 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,431,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,443,000 after buying an additional 500,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

