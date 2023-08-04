Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $45.38

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 5.6 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

