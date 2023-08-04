Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target at $15.29

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.39.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $15.29 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a P/E ratio of -254.83 and a beta of 0.62.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently -3,200.00%.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
