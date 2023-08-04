Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $25.42

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

WB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WB

Weibo Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of WB stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.70 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.