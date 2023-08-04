Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) PT Raised to $20.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.01 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 30.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

