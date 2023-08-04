CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CareDx by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. CareDx has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $27.33.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. On average, analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
