Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.43.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $169.79 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -369.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 59.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

