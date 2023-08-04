Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $234.00 at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $208.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.43.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $169.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -369.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chart Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

