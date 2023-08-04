Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $187.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $166.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.05.

CVX stock opened at $159.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

