CIBC Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$2.25

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFX. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$2.01 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$131.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$249.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.