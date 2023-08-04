Citigroup Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $120.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.69.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

