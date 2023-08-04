Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

