Comparing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Nissan Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$552.07 million ($1.14) -0.29 Nissan Motor $78.44 billion 0.22 $1.64 billion $1.04 8.35

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

19.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Nissan Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nissan Motor 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -151.90% -68.25% Nissan Motor 2.48% 7.79% 2.50%

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

