Contrasting IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) & bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 7.47% 30.23% 6.84% bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 12 0 2.92 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IQVIA and bioAffinity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

IQVIA currently has a consensus price target of $253.07, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IQVIA is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IQVIA and bioAffinity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $14.49 billion 2.77 $1.09 billion $5.81 37.23 bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$8.15 million N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Summary

IQVIA beats bioAffinity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; strategic planning and design services; and decentralized clinical trials, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

