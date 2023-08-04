Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $208,277.08 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $208,277.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,890,311.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Shravan Goli sold 29,827 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $431,000.15.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Shravan Goli sold 1,600 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $382,760.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,358 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,654.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $371,560.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $583,543.80.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $536,867.10.

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $20,306.25.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

