Critical Contrast: BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) versus Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group 19.13% 10.64% 0.56%

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $4.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Lloyds Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.35 $3.45 billion N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group $7.19 billion 4.95 $6.75 billion $0.37 5.95

Lloyds Banking Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOC Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BOC Hong Kong and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lloyds Banking Group 2 3 1 0 1.83

Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,786.36%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats BOC Hong Kong on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOC Hong Kong

(Get Free Report)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services. The company also offers cross-border financial and remittance services; and securities, funds, foreign exchange services, precious metals and FX margin services, currency linked investments, bonds, market information services, monthly savings plans, and structured products, as well as business and personal loans. In addition, it provides business and accident protection, medical, travel and leisure, family protection, RMB, and personal life insurance products; and credit cards. Further, the company offers safe deposit box, e-bill, and payment services; personal and corporate RMB, and RMB clearing bank services; business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans; small business, asset-pledge, and syndicated loans; accounts receivable, machinery and equipment, SME green, and project financing; cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; and custody and cash management services. Additionally, it provides wealth management and overdraft services; mandatory provident fund schemes; and private and corporate banking services, as well as internet, phone, and mobile banking services; and trade related products and other credit facilities. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

