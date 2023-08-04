Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Purchases $49,965.34 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Crocs by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

