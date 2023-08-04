Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.7 %

CULP opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Culp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Culp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.