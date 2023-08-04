Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $56.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4 %

DAL stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

