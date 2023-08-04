Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 6,646 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,646 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $102,149.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,817.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $656,550.32.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.00.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,848,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,532,000 after buying an additional 260,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners L P lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 3,888,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A10 Networks

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.