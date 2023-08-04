Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $59.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DT. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.23.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $84,600,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

