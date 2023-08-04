E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

ETWO stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. E2open Parent has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

