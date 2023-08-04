Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

