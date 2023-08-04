FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,299,660.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $430.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.51. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

