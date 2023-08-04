Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $304,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 42.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,094,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 328,535 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Fastenal by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.