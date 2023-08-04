FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FXCNY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. FIH Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

FIH Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.