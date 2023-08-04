FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.
FIH Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FXCNY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. FIH Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
FIH Mobile Company Profile
