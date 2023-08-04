First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Trading Down 0.8 %

First Busey Announces Dividend

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,690 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Busey by 25.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,326,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,698 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in First Busey by 41.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in First Busey by 15.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

