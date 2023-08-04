Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

