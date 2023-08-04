General Electric (NYSE:GE) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.47.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

GE opened at $112.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,779 shares of company stock worth $36,385,935. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

