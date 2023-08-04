Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Road Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Gold Road Resources
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
About Gold Road Resources
Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Road Resources
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.