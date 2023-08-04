Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Road Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

(Get Free Report)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.