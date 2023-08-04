Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,067.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,067.11 ($13.70).

Several analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.28) to GBX 1,230 ($15.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.91) to GBX 880 ($11.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of HL opened at GBX 804.40 ($10.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 735.60 ($9.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 826.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 829.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

