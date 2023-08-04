HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.18.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spero Therapeutics
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.