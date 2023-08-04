HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

