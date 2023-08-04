Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $9.53 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -119.06 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

