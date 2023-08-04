Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $98.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.43.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

